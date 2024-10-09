Vettaiyan First Day Collection Prediction





Bollywood superstars Rajinikanth and Vettaiyan will grace screens from 10th October on the year 2024 Many will know that it was a light touch with regards to the promotion and pre-booking figures of Lyca production, which is why the pre-booking numbers give rise to optimisms. However, it has been observed that the trailer of the movie did not elicit the kind of responses that are associated with any Rajinikanth film, especially since it brings back the superstar with his mentor Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years, the last time they worked together in a film being Hum in 1991. With Vettaiyan coming hot on the heels of the blockbuster Jailer, the question lingers: will it be able to reproduce the phenomenal success at the box office earned by Jailer.Some industry experts have differing opinions about the movie. Tirupur Subramaniam, who is considered a former President of the Tamilnadu theatre owners’ Association expressed that Vettaiyan succeeded above all Jailer in the theatres. Recently, he stood up for his followers saying “Rajinikanth remains handsome and young. He would be likened to a horse that comes back to form quickly, so why should one be worrying about his health?” Subramanian thinks that even though the initial promotional activities have been unimpressive, Vettaiyan could set new records.On the other hand, film trade analyst Raja Shekar offers a more cautious view. Seen in relation to the promotion of Vettaiyan, the promotion of Jailer definitely does not match Sun Pictures’ heavy promotion of Jailer that contributed to its terrific first-day collection. “While the ticket pre-booking for Vettaiyan has been really good, especially for Tamil Nadu, the region does not have that level of thrill or traction, especially in Gulf countries and the northern states,” explained Shekar. Shekar Rao expects the film to collect around Rs 70 crore on its first day while Jailer had debuted with Rs 80 crore in earnings in the global market.Much of the fear rests with the very awkward and unexciting trailer for the movie Vettaiyan and to the music score by Anirudh Ravichander, which some felt did not have that kick to catch the audience’s imagination. The Tamil film, directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame, could adopt more of its narrative than being a Rajinikanth commercial film, and this may affect its penetration in the non-Tamil speaking areas. “It could just probably feel like a mix of jailer and jai bhim while it is expected outside Tamil Nadu,” Shekar said, forecasting a much lower punch beyond Tamil Nadu.Despite these contradictory forecasts, the enthusiasm for Vettaiyan, particularly among Rajinikanth's large circle of admiring supporters, is rather promising. The action-packed thriller showcases the superstar as a hard-hitting cop who does not believe in the rule of law and is pitted against Amitabh Bachchan's character, giving it a good premise. Other films made by Sudhakar are largely supported by an ensemble cast with appreciable emphasis on Ritika Singh, Dhushara, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier and more.Difficult as it may be to state right now, it looks like a Rs 100 crore opening day would not be possible for Vettaiyan either, especially if one tries to look at it with optimism within one's narrow parameters, in comparison to how much The Greatest of All Time that features Vijay grossed on day one grossing Rs 126.32 crores.