Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev’s Lavish Wedding in Chennai







Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar got married to businessman Nicholai Sachdev in a stunning wedding ceremony that took place in Chennai on July 3rd. After their marriage, the couple threw a grand bash which was attended by big names from South India's film industry and eminent politicians including filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Nevertheless, the couple never released official photographs from their wedding but some unseen photos of the beautiful ceremony have emerged online going viral instantly.Both a white wedding and a traditional Hindu ceremony marked Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s union with Nicholai Sachdev. The unseen pictures that capture the essence of their mesmerizing ceremony are doing rounds on social media. One alluring image shows Varalaxmi clad in dazzling white bodycon dress with sweetheart neckline and long train posing next to Nicholai and other loved ones.Another momentous occasion captures the radiant faces of newlyweds after performing Hindu rituals. Here, Varalaxmi is dressed up in a bright red traditional saree complemented by matching jewelry while Nicholai dons his typical shirt along with veshti.The couple held an extravagant wedding reception in Chennai where many stars were present. The list included people like Chief Minister MK Stalin, music maestro AR Rahman, actor-politician Suresh Gopi, actors Jackie Shroff, Kichcha Sudeep, Balakrishna, Venkatesh etc., among many others including renowned director Mani Ratnam. Many such images have been circulated on social media since then that feature these celebrities thereby adding more charm to the festivity.In one reception photograph, Varalaxmi looks resplendent having worn a ruby color lehenga with an intricately embroidered blouse whereas Nicholas appears dapper wearing maroon sherwani. This made it a memorable family occasion with Varalaxmi’s father, actor-politician Sarathkumar and his actor wife Radikaa Sarathkumar in attendance.Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev’s wedding was nothing short of a fairy tale, blending elegance and tradition. The luxurious ceremonies and celebrity-studded reception in Chennai had an everlasting impact on both their invitees and followers. Even though the unseen images are still circulating online, people continue to admire the couple’s joyful event with much delight.