Vanitha Vijayakumar to get married for the 4th time?







With her extensive career as an actress in the Tamil film industry, actress Vanitha Vijayakumar is due to be happily married to her choreographer Robert Raj on the 5th of October 2024. The actress made this announcement lately through her Instagram account where she posted about saving the date.Robert Raj who is undoubtedly the son of her in-law Vanitha is also a famous choreographer and an actor who participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6. This upcoming nuptials, it will be the fourth for Vanitha bearing Kumar.Marital Problems Faced by Vanitha VijayakumarIn 2000 Vanitha Vijayakumar, the daughter of Tamil film actor Vijayakumar and half-sister of film actor Arun Vijay, married actor Akash. This relationship produced two kids but it also came to an end in 2005. They were legally able to get divided custody after their divorce, but the son eventually ended up living with his paternal grandfather and then his father somehow.In 2007, Vanitha got married and started a business. This union was blessed with a daughter. It instigated a divorce in the year 2012 but the child was with their father. According to Vanitha, part of the cause of her second marriage failure was due to arguments with her father.After her second divorce, Vanitha resorted to Robert Raj whom she had worked with in the 2015 film MGR Sivaji Rajini Kamal, but their relationship also ended in 2017. This period also saw significant changes in her life, particularly her change to Buddhism revealing that she had battled with depression for over ten years. In 2020, Vanitha married photographer Peter Dish Paul who was still married.This brought controversy, with Peter’s wife Elizabeth reporting to the police. Vanitha however divorced Peter the same year accusing him of alcoholism and smoking cigarettes which she blatantly disapproved of. Naively bestowing all his love on his new love, Vanitha is now gearing up to marry his former lover, Robert Raj in October. All her fans are now waiting for the celebration of his new transition in life.