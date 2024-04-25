Trivia: Neither Thalapathy Vijay nor Trisha were the first choice for Ghilli

Ghilli, which is the Tamil film, has rereleased in the theatres after almost 2 decades and fans of the film have rushed to the theatres to watch this beautiful film on the screen once again. Starring Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha in lead roles. This film is an official remake of Telugu Blockbuster film Okkadu, which has Mahesh Babu and Bhumika in the lead roles.





This film has given one of the biggest blockbusters in Vijay career, but not many know that he was not the first choice for this film. Yes. You read it right. Another star, Hero was the initial choice to play the lead role, and it is none other than Chiyaan Vikram.





At the same time, while we all were thinking that Trisha was the first choice to play the heroine. As per the report, it is Jyothika, who was initially approached for the same role that Trisha is offered. As both the actors who were approached for this film unavailable due to their prior commitments and schedules, it is Vijay and Trisha who landed in the lead roles and have bagged the biggest blockbuster in their careers.





They are one of the most popular and good looking on screen pairs who have huge demand even till date.



