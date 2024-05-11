Sreeleela's Loss is Trisha's Gain?

Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT is one of the much-awaited films from the Tamil film industry. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film has Prabhudeva and Prashanth in pivotal roles. The first single Whistle Podu, which was released last month went viral for all the right reasons. This film has Meenakshi Chowdhary and Sneha playing the leading ladies for the dual roles played by Vijay.

The makers and the lead actor flew to the US to film a key schedule of the film. As per a source, actress Trisha will be seen doing a dance number in this film. Initially, this song was offered to actress Sreeleela but the actress rejected it and it went to Trisha.

Trisha and Vijay have done many films together and their recent film Leo which hit the screens a few months ago made us witness them on screen once again. Watching them together once again, but this time in a song is very exciting.

Venkat Prabhu recently revealed that the second song from the film will be released in June and this raised many expectations for the film. We should wait and see if the makers will release Trisha's song this time or keep it a surprise for later.