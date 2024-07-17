Stuntman Dies while shooting Action Scene for Sardar 2





The much-awaited sequel to Karthi’s Sardar film has started shooting at Prasad Labs in Chennai with SJ Suryah joining the cast. However, excitement over the project was short-lived following a tragic accident.During an action scene, Ezhumalai, a stuntman, fell from a height of 20 feet and died on the spot. The police at Virugambakkam are conducting an inquiry into the occurrence and preliminary reports indicate that there was not enough safety gear during this act.Ezhumalai’s sudden demise has halted production work as it casts dark clouds on their places. This is a tragedy for all members of the entire team.Sardar 2 directed by PS Mithran and produced by Prince Pictures features Yuvan Shankar Raja as its music director. The incident sparked conversations about strict precautions that must be taken on set to prevent such accidents from happening again in future years.As the industry mourns one of its own, it is expected that the production team will re-evaluate and improve safety measures for all contributors in this movie.