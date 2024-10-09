Rajinikanth's Highest Grossing Movies List





Occupying one of the top spots in the world’s major movie stars, Rajinikanth has no doubt cut a niche for himself in the industry for more than 60 years. Out of his 50 years lived working in the Tamil film industry, the “Superstar” has gained millions of unyielding fans after giving memorable roles full of emotion. Rajinikanth’s movies have hitherto been the backbone behind the film industry’s most successful hits, Kollywood. The discussion here will be about the most watched films in the history of Indian Cinema which are the top 7 films made over Rajinikanth’s years thus far.1. 2.0 (2018)Worldwide Gross: Rs 655 croresAs of now, the highest-grossing 2.0, a Rajinikanth film directed by S. Shankar, was one of a humanoid robot he played. With Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in lead roles, the movie was hugely successful with a worldwide gross of Rs 655 crores including the collections from China. Even with such a huge production cost of more than half a billion rupees, the film achieved box office success but some credited it with underperforming such a huge star/title so soon after Enthiran. Still, 2.0 is the greatest box office collection in Kollywood for its Hindi version, a blockbuster.2. Jailer (2023)Worldwide Gross: Rs 600 croresJailer, which Nelson Dilipkumar directed, positioned Rajinikanth again at the center stage with much admiration following the average performance of the film Annaatthe. However, Jailer earned more than Rs 600 crores worldwide turning out to be the second-highest-grossing movie in Tamil. A large portion of the film’s colossal success can be attributed to what Rajinikanth brings to the table when he is on screen and to the lovely songs from the film which in totality made Jailer a successful film. Jailer Confirmed the Superstar’s position in Tamil Film industry.3. Enthiran (2010)Worldwide Gross: Rs 288 croresS Shankar’s Enthiran (Robot), featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachan, was a pathbreaker in Indian cinema, changing its very definition. The flick at that time broke the record for receipts, exceeding that of Rajinikanth’s earlier sensation - ‘Sivaji - the Boss’. Reporting a gross of Rs 288 crores Enthiran remained the Highest Grossing Indian Film of Kollywood until the arrival of 2.0.4. Kabali (2016)$284 crores in earnings worldwideKabali is one of the most searched Indian cinema and a lot of expectations built up before it was released. The movie had a one day opening collection of Rs 91 crores, which is among the top 3 opening collections for a Tamil movie. However, reviews were mixed and that limited padayappa mass earned Rs 284 crores final gross. Though Kabali was successful very few would have been satisfied with its performance as we all know the stature of Rajinikanth films.5. Petta (2019)$220 crores in earnings worldwidePetta is the other directorial work of Karthik Subbaraj that features Rajinikanth as his fans wish to see him. Released in competition with Viswasam for the Pongal holiday, Petta won most of the global box office battle, although within Tamil Nadu its performance was somewhat worse. The film made gross earnings of approximately Rs 220 crores by the end of its release. ‘Petta’ easily crossed the 250 crores mark if not for the clash.6. Darbar (2020)Total gross: Rs 200 croresThe movie is of course significant in the filmography of Rajinikanth but one of the more noticeable disappointments and was also under directed by A.R. Murugadoss, along with superstar ‘Darbar’ Rajinikanth. Though it was a solo Pongal release, its collections reached a dismal Rs 200 crores causing frustration among its followers and critics. This indifference was noticeable in Rajinikanth's film 'Annaatthe' (2021), but the blockbuster success of 'Jailer's' franchise restored Rajinikanth's prominence.7. Sivaji -The Boss (2007)Total gross: Rs 150 croresIrrespective of surveys conducted through available online voter tools, it must be mentioned that, S. Shankar's Sivaji remains so popular that it is hard to believe that it was released 17 years ago. It was released in 2007 where it managed to earn Rs 150 crores which was quite a good performance and many non Tamil speakers were launched into the Kollywood arena. The fact that it still garners wide television ratings even today has guaranteed that Sivaji remains a landmark in the Indian film’s history.In these films, Rajnikanth's outstanding box office performance and his trans-generational appeal become even more evident. And with the continuously expanding fandom and very few box office failures behind, the Superstar is still the undisputed king of the Indian film industry.