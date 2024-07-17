Thalapathy Vijay in this popular anthology film?

Recently Vignesh Karthick’s Thalapathy Vijay also appeared in Hot Spot which got inked all over with writing about it. With Kalaiyarasan Sofia Sandy Ammu Abhirami Janani Gouri G Kishan Subash Adithya Bhaskar being part of the star cast among other actors again hit a chord with the audience.





It received an ‘A’ rating and was released in theaters on March 29th of 2024 gathering mixed responses for Hot Spot. However now it is available for streaming on Aha.

This Telugu dubbed version of the film will be out on July 17, 2024. Hot Spot has been produced by K J Balamanimarbhan and Suresh Kumar with music by Satish Raghunathan and Vaan. Keep watching





After unveiling his political party in February this year, Thalapathy Vijay declared that he would quit acting and concentrate on his political career. This announcement caught many fans of the Beast actor off guard about his future in films.





One of the burning questions was whether Vijay will continue being part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s cinematic universe (LCU), especially after the relationship that was established with Leo in a movie from 2023. Recent reports from IndiaGlitz have shed some light on this aspect. While it is not clear if Thalapathy Vijay will look physically in Kaithi 2, an upcoming film in LCU, the actor is highly likely to lend a voice for that movie.





Earlier this year, director Lokesh Kanagaraj hinted in an interview that Kaithi 2 would feature all characters introduced in the LCU so far. This means fans can expect to see Kamal Haasan as Vikram, Karthi as Dilli, Suriya as Rolex, and Thalapathy Vijay reprising the role of Leo/Parthiban.





However, there are strong indications according to IndiaGlitz report that while he may not be physically seen, Tamil superstar’s voice is going to play a major role in Kaithi 2. The release date for Kaithi 2 is expected towards the end of next year.





LCU is a directorial concept of Lokesh Kanagaraj. Presently, the universe involves three films namely Kaithi (2019), which starred Karthi; Vikram, with Kamal Haasan playing the title character; and Leo by Thalapathy Vijay.





The LCU stars include some of the best in the Tamil film industry such as Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Suriya among others. First off, Lokesh Kanagaraj has confirmed that he will do more movies featuring the LCU like Kaithi 2 and Vikram 2. There will also be a spin-off about Suriya’s character which will be called Rolex.

The future of the LCU is yet to be seen while fans continue speculating and being interested in it; only time can tell how successful this ambitious cinematic venture becomes.