Tamil stars have a bad start in Telugu states ?

With superstar Rajinikanth’s recent release ‘Lal Salaam’ tanking at the box office in the two Telugu states, it looks like the Kollywood stars have begun the year 2024 on a wrong note. “The much-hyped Tamil star Dhanush’s patriotic thriller ‘Captain Miller’ also registered lukewarm collections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Sivakarthikeyan's sci-fi thriller ‘Ayalan’ didn’t even release in the Telugu states due to some financial woes,” says a distributor and adds, “Unlike last year, when Rajinikanth and Vijay made huge money in Telugu states with ‘Jailer’ and “Leo’ respectively and both the films collected Rs 50 crores net collections together in 2023, but this year hasn’t began well,’ he adds.Although films of Tamil stars Karthi (Japan) and Raghava Lawrence (Chandramukhi 2) flopped and left distributors high and dry in Telugu states but still there is some hope for Tamil stars since the much-hyped Suriya’s film “Kanguva’ is hailed as the most awaited film in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. “Suriya always comes up with unique plots and this time he is playing a dreaded warrior in ‘Kanguva’ and it is set to release in 30-odd languages including Telugu and Telugu buyers are showing interest in this action adventure,” he adds. .Summing up the hits and flops of Tamil dubbed movies, he adds, “‘Mahaveerudu’ and ‘Nayakudu’ failed to impress Telugu viewers, films like ‘Leo’ garnered more money to sustain the craze for dubbed movies intact. Some films work and some don’t because novel content is the key to draw in Telugu viewers,” he points out. Realising the high potential of Telugu markets, the makers of 'Kanguva' are demanding fancy prices for Telugu dubbing rights. "It is true that Tamil makers are quoting high prices. No doubt, Tamil stars have a fan following and market in Telugu states and are bound to exploit it. We as buyers have to be cautious and choose the right ones at affordable rates," concludes the leading distributor.The upcoming Tamil films that are making some noise in Telugu states include Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’, Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’, Vikram ‘s ‘Dhruvanatasharam’ and ‘Kangalan’ and Karthi’s ‘Kaithi 2’ which are bound to trigger interest in Tamil films again and revive the sagging fortunes of dubbed movies in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. .