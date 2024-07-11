Tamil stars follow CM Revanth's request to join anti-drug campaign

Just a week ago, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said Telugu film industry bigwigs, who seek government permission to increase ticket prices when a big budget film is released, are not fulfilling their social responsibility to raise awareness on the menace of drugs and cyber crime. "Interestingly, it is Tamil stars Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, director Shankar who began this anti-drug campaign and unveiled few videos against use of drugs and set a precedent of sorts,’ says a source, who adds, “Earlier, Chief Minister hailed megastar Chiranjeevi for his message but it is Tamil stars who have taken it forward and unveiled messages since their film ‘Indian 2’ is set to release in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on July 12,’ he adds.In fact, CM insisted the officials to set a precondition to filmmakers to provide a video of one or two minutes duration to the government to promote awareness on drugs and cybercrime when they approach the government to hike ticket prices “Distributors of 'Indian 2' convinced Tamil superstar and urged them to talk about drug menace. Apparently, they got the nod for ticket hike in Telangana state. The government has granted permission for the 'Indian 2' team to screen five shows a day. Also, they are allowed to increase the ticket rates for the first week i.e. from 12th July to the 19th. The ticket rates in multiplexes will increase by Rs. 75 and the single screen tickets will witnessan increase in price by 50 rupees, ‘he adds.Probably, more Tollywood celebrities would come forward and bat against drug abuse, cybercrimes which are affecting gullible and innocent people. “Telugu stars have to learn a lesson or two from Tamil stars and kick start the campaign and adhere to conditions set by Telangana government since big Telugu stars cannot survive with-out ticket hike,” he concludes