Dhanush in trouble with Tamil Producers?

The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) will temporarily halt all new movie projects from the 16th of August, with total cessation of film related activities beginning November 1st so as to deal with the issue of unfinished movies piled up and production costs, artist earnings and other expenses.A major conference took place in Chennai that was attended by representatives from TFPC, Tamil Film Producers Association, Tamil Nadu Theater Owners Association, Tamil Nadu Multiple Theater Owners Association and also Tamil Nadu Film Distributors Association. During the meeting it was revealed that actors and technicians who had taken money upfront were not continuing with their work leading to huge financial loss on the part of such producers. The council affirmed that actors or technicians must accomplish what they are currently in before approving additional films.Notably, Dhanush’s name came up here for special consideration with regard to producers signing him for any new project. In 2023 Shree Thenandal Films charged Dhanush after paying him an advance for failing to turn up for shooting. “As Dhanush has received advances from several producers, the producers are requested to consult the Tamil Film Producers Association before starting production of a new film with actor Dhanush.” This has come as a significant shock for the actor.Furthermore, it was agreed unanimously that eight weeks after theatrical release all star-studded movies would be available on OTT platforms. This guideline is aimed at dealing with completed films waiting for release being delayed.In order to address these problems; no new films have been greenlit by TFPC since 16th August while all film-related activities including shooting will cease on November 1st. A Joint Action Committee (JAC), composed of producers, distributors and theatre owners has been established in order to resolve all industry issues. This is a committee whose mission is finding solutions for challenges currently bedeviling Tollywood.