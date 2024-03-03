Suriya happy with Kanguva final output

Hyderabad: If Chennai sources are to be believed, Tamil star Suriya watched his upcoming film ‘Kanguva' and felt quite happy about its output, however, suggested a few corrections. “He watched a good chunk of the movie and was elated. Being a fictional drama, he suggested few corrections and particularly to rework on VXF to make it more visually pleasing,” says a source.



No doubt, the much-hyped Tamil movie ‘Kanguva’ has triggered lot of interest among Telugu distributors in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and is set to be bought for a hefty price. “Telugu distributors have to wait for some more time since Tamil makers have not decided about the release date and they would be announcing after they are ready with final and satisfactory output,’ he adds.



Suriya’s Warrior movie is set to be released in 34 languages including Telugu and already created ripples with teasers and trailers. “They are looking for Rs 22 crores plus for Telugu dubbing rights, so Telugu distributors are holding their horses. Despite the film creating ripples in the market with brilliant teasers and gripping trailers,” he points out.



“Suriya is seen in a new avatar and he is bound to rock with his performance but his previous movies have failed to impress Telugu viewers,” he informs. He also claims that Suriya's market expanded in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana after big hits like ‘Ghajini’, ‘Veedokkade’ and much bigger hit ‘Singham’." Thereafter his films failed at the Telugu box office as films like ‘Seventh Sense’ and ‘Brothers’ couldn’t draw more eyeballs and gradually dented his Telugu market,” he concludes.