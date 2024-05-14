Superstar Rajinikanth Wraps Up Shooting for Vettaiyan

Superstar Rajinikanth has wrapped up shooting for the much-anticipated movie "Vettaiyan," marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career. Lyca Productions, the makers of the film, made the exciting announcement alongside a captivating glimpse from the sets.

In a post shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Lyca Productions declared, "And it is a wrap for our Thalaivar! Superstar @rajinikanth completes filming his portion for Vettaiyan." Accompanying the announcement was a heartening image where Rajinikanth, donned in a stylish grey shirt and beige pants, is seen graciously accepting flowers from the crew, a gesture acknowledging his stellar performance."Vettaiyan" holds a special place for fans as it not only reunites Rajinikanth with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan after three decades since their last collaboration in the 1991 film "Hum," but it also marks his 170th cinematic venture. The title itself evokes nostalgia, reminiscent of Rajinikanth's iconic portrayal of the enigmatic character in the blockbuster "Chandramukhi."Under the direction of T.J. Gnanavel, "Vettaiyan" boasts an ensemble cast featuring acclaimed actors such as Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. The film promises an enthralling cinematic experience for audiences across languages.This magnum opus also witnesses the musical prowess of Anirudh Ravichander, who is composing the film's score, adding another layer of excitement among fans eagerly awaiting its release.Movie lovers are waiting eagerly for Vettaiyan release on the big screen as they wanted to see Super Star Rajinikanth in the vintage avatar showing his mannerisms to drive them all crazy.