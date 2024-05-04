Sreeleela to share screen space with Karthi?

It looks like pretty actress Sreeleela has a game plan for Kollywood. She intends to work with Kollywood A-listers and not with relatively young heroes. “Sreeleela is expected to start her Kollywood stint with Ajith Kumar in ‘Good Bad Ugly’, if everything falls in place, “says a source. He claims that Sreeleela and her mother spent over three to four days in Chennai and had discussions with makers of big-ticket entertainers. “They are planning to work with a big star like Karthi,' he says and adds, "A-listers like Suriya are also on the cards since they want to make waves in Kollywood as well,” he adds.Undoubtedly, the dancing sensation is determined to retain her ratings in the top league in the Tamil film industry as well. "She became a sensation of sorts in Tollywood after working with Ravi Teja in ‘Dhamaka’ and after that worked with big names before rounding off with superstar Mahesh Babu in ‘Guntur Kaaram,” he points out.Of course, she is listening to scripts from Telugu makers but is not in a hurry to take up another Telugu film before launching her career in the Tamil film industry. "She wants to make a splash in Kollywood before returning to Telugu films,” he concludes.