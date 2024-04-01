Sreeleela gravitating towards Kollywood?

After triggering some sensation in Telugu, young actress Sreeleela is planning to move to Kollywood and make her space in neighbouring states too. "She has done few retail ads in Chennai and she is going to do Tamil films and make a name in Kollywood,” says a source from Chennai, who adds, “Tamil filmmakers have watched her work in films like ‘Dhamaka’ and ‘Guntur Kaaram’ and are impressed with her energetic dancing and performances,” he adds.

Maybe, the actress was slightly upset with few eye candy roles in Telugu films like ‘Extra Ordinary Man’ and ‘Adhikeshava’, however, she received appreciation from superstar Mahesh Babu for her dancing in ‘Guntur Kaaram’. “Popular Telugu actresses doing Tamil films are nothing new and few actresses like Krithi Shetty and Pooja Hegde came to Kollywood after their big hits in Telugu movies,” he points out.

However, Sreeleela could find solace in the big success of ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ which justified her pre-release blitz. “She is good looking and talented too and needs good roles to showcase her talent. Probably, Tamil filmmakers could offer something different and challenging, so she is awaiting a meaty role,” he informs.

Meanwhile, she is awaiting the release of her next big ticket film ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ with Pawan Kalyan in Tollywood.

