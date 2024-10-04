Shruti Haasan wraps up her shoot for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie

After a long hold, Shruti Haasan has finally completed her nice film coolie, which is about superstar Rajinikanth and has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Since its announcement, the movie which now creates lots of buzz ascertains a mutual effort from the top Indian cinema industry.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is also a fresh name to the Indian audience although his previous films have already set their expectations high with previous works. Lokesh who has made blockbusters in the recent past is always characterized by great humors that sell.

The complete shooting schedule of the movie was finished a few days ago, and all members of the cast and crew began to deliver the celebrations in the way of completing the film successfully. But eager as it gets, one cannot help but dread all the more the slack approximating that would be it’s all about sacked releasable day and latest news about Coolie alights on the schemers.

With the tremendous worth composition of Shruti Haasan sandwiched within no other than the box office giant Rajinikanth, coolie is predicted to be one of the greatest movies of the year.