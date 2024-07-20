Kamal Haasan Video With Daughter Shruti Viral

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is now receiving accolades for his outstanding performance in Indian 2 and his role as Supreme Yaskin in Kalki 2898 AD. On the other hand, Shruti Haasan is preparing herself for her next movie alongside Adivi Sesh, called Dacoit.Through her Instagram account, she posted a photo showing her with her father, Kamal Haasan. The image was shared on Instagram stories where both were dressed uniquely having a deep conversation with each other. Affectionately attired in floral outfit and smiling while hugging her father is shown by Shruti whereas Kamal Hassan maintains a stern look as he looks into the camera clad in a stylish white shirt decorated with black impressions.Shruti Hassan will reportedly be lending her voice to one of four songs for Vijay Sethupathi’s forthcoming Tamil project Train. This is yet another collaboration between them after their work together in S. P. Jananathan's 2021 Tamil action drama Laabam directed by Mysskin.Shruthi did Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire lastly which is Prashanth Neel’s Telugu action thriller film. She will appear next in Shaneil Deo’s directorial debut called Dacoit besides starring in Salaar Part 2 set for release sometime around April 2025. Also, there was a recent social media post suggesting about her participation in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s high budget flick Coolie featuring Thalaivar Rajinikanth.Kamal Haasan is enjoying a contrasting period in his filmmaking career. He has received accolades for his acting in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi dystopian movie Kalki 2898 AD. However, with a mixed response to Indian 2 which was his most anticipated release till date, the film only managed Rs 68 Crs at the box office in 6 days.Next up for the veteran actor is gangster action drama film, Thug Life directed by Mani Ratnam. In this film Kamal serves both as an actor and co-producer. Other actors on board are Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Joju George, Nassar, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sanya Malhotra, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi et al. Thug Life marks the reunion of Haasan and Ratnam after their cult classic Nayakan that came out in 1987. It will be released sometime during the latter half of 2024.The heartwarming bond between Kamal Haasan and Shruti Haasan continues to captivate fans on-screen as well as off-screen while they are each proceeding with their own individual activities.