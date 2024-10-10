Shruti Haasan Creates the EMO Song, Shares it with Her Fans through Instagram

Indian actress and singer Shruti Haasan, who was recently seen in the hit, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, has delved further into the musical side, saying that she has created a new EMO song. When the actress sounded that she was too proud, she posted on her Instagram a video of her at the piano, with a somber yet emotional song. The heavily edited video presents a picture of Shruti in sportswear (maybe subtle athleisure wear) with hair open and sunglasses on where she appears to be working on something as creative as the music.In the caption, she added, “I wrote a super duper EMO song today. And no I’m not sorry about it.”Shruti, daughter of Tamil film star Kamal Haasan and actress Sarika Thakur, is not only a successful actress, but also a well-known playback singer. She has sung in many Hindi films including the songs as Aazma from the movie Luck, Alvida from D-Day and Joganiyan from Tevar. She made her official debut in music after becoming music composer for her own father’s production, Unnaipol Oruvan, for which she won Best Music Director at Edison Awards. After that, she has formed her own music band and is still creating new things.The previous year has seen the release of Shruti’s single Monster Machine which is one of the vigorous torture Implements a part of the heavy industrial rock genre dominated by Shruti. Hard-edged guitars and electronic drums overlap and reproduce the spirit of the group's late Nineties, of Nine inch Nails type she had used here. In the hallucinogenic shooting weeks of the video Shruti bounces from best of traditional beauty in lehenga to hammer wielding metal clad dread.Lakshmi Shruti Haasan continues to attract attention as a versatile artist in film and music industries, her passion for rock music and her individual style in music setting her apart from the thousands of singers out there, and her recent song EMO is a new level of the creative abilities of this exceptional woman.