Shruti enhanced my knowledge of music: Lokesh

Kamal Haasan’s recently unveiled new project — the indie music video Inimel — has generated significant attention, thanks to themes of an intimate nature. Featuring his daughter Shruti Haasan and acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj, Inimel explores the complexities of modern romance, delving into the highs and lows of both live-in relationships and marriages. Penned by Kamal Haasan and directed by Dwarkesh Prabakar, the video also touches upon sensitive topics like early pregnancy and divorce.

At the Inimel launch event, Lokesh revealed his motivation for stepping out of his directorial role and into a romantic lead, a departure from his typically hard-hitting films.

“I deeply admire Kamal Haasan Sir; Raaj Kamal Films feels like home, and it’s a great opportunity to work with Shruti,” he said.

However, Lokesh admitted with a smile that he did “initially express some reservations.”

Shruti Haasan shared that Inimel began as an English song before her father’s lyrical contributions transformed it into a Tamil piece.

Addressing questions about Lokesh’s performance, Shruti said, “Lokesh has a natural screen presence. He navigated the emotions required for the music video with ease. I’m sure he’ll receive many acting offers after Inimel, but ultimately the decision is his.” She added that she sensed Lokesh’s potential as an actor while she met him on the set of Vikram, his first collaboration with Kamal Haasan.



The Leo filmmaker however said he was open to learning. “My musical knowledge leans towards retro songs for my films. Shruti enhanced my knowledge of music, expanded my horizons, introducing me to new genres. I’ll undoubtedly carry the Inimel experience and the new music I’ve discovered into my future work.”



