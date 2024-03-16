Samantha to team up with Tamil star Vijay?

If Chennai sources are to be believed, reigning actress Samantha set to romance Tamil superstar Vijay is his upcoming film. She is looking to do a Tamil movie since Telugu stars have roped in heroines for 2024. “Samantha is planning to share screen space with Vijay in his next since they have already worked in blockbusters like ‘Mersal’ and 'Kaithii' and their onscreen chemistry struck a chord with masses,” he adds. Tamil star Vijay is in discussion with directors like H Vinod and Trivikram Srinivas and few others for his 69th film. “If Trivikram is going to get a chance, Samantha will find it easier since she has done films like ‘Aa Aa’ and ‘Atharintikii Dharedi…’ with him in Telugu,’ he adds.Meanwhile, her recent discussion, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about her journey, particularly focusing on two significant decisions: performing in the chartbuster "Oo Antava" from Allu Arjun's film "Pushpa" and her challenging role in the series "The Family Man 2" alongside Manoj Bajpayee, citing the profound personal growth they brought.Reflecting on her character in "The Family Man 2" and her involvement in "Oo Antava," Samantha shared at the India Today Conclave 2024, "I think the decision to do 'Oo Antava' was similar to taking on Raji (her character in 'The Family Man 2'). I think the positive aspect of not having too many people around you, no one putting their opinions in your ear that you need to cater to. This is the positive side. The flip side is that I need to make mistakes, learn from them, and trust my gut instincts."