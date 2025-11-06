Sai Abhyankkar Bags ₹3 Crore Deal For Allu Arjun–Atlee Film

The new music sensation from Kollywood, Sai Abhyankkar, is reportedly pocketing a hefty fee for composing the tunes and background score for the much-awaited Allu Arjun–Atlee magnum opus.

According to industry sources, Sai Abhyankkar is getting ₹3 crore for the sci-fi adventure, making it one of the highest pay-packets commanded by an upcoming composer in South cinema. “Atlee completely trusts the young talent. Despite not having worked on any big star-studded Tamil films, he was roped in for this project because the film’s new-age concept demanded refreshing and futuristic music,” revealed a source.

“The remuneration is close to what top Telugu composers like SS Thaman and Devi Sri Prasad get — ₹4 crore per film,” he adds

Composer, playback singer and music producer Sai Abhyankkar works primarily in Tamil cinema. He rose to instant fame with his viral hit single Katchi Sera, which became one of the most searched songs worldwide. The track, released as part of Think Music’s independent initiative, marked his debut as a solo artiste. His other popular singles Aasa Kooda, Sithira Puthiri and Vizhi Veekura further cemented his position as one of the most promising young composers from the Think Indie Collective.

Abhyankkar made his debut with the Malayalam-Tamil bilingual Balti after his earlier project Benz was delayed. He has since signed several new ventures, with Allu Arjun’s AA22xA6, directed by Atlee, being the most high-profile project on his slate.

Earlier, on Sai Abhyankkar’s birthday, Allu Arjun took to social media to wish him, posting: “Many happy returns of the day to my brother SAK! Wishing you all the success.” The post effectively confirmed Abhyankkar’s role as the film’s music director, sending fans into a frenzy.