Rajinikanth takes on online education scam as encounter specialist in Vettaiyan

After taking on the might of Hindu idol smugglers in ‘Jailer,’ superstar Rajnikanth is donning the role of an encounter specialist in his upcoming film ‘Vettaiyan. “The cop story revolves around an online education fraudster and a few politicians who made hundreds of crores of scam in tablets distributed by the startup company at inflated prices and caused huge losses to gullible people,” says a source who claims that Rajinikanth liked the concept since it has a social message. “Rajinikanth who exposed Hindu idol smugglers in ‘Jailer’, is doing another message-oriented film that shook the online education industry that would live up to his larger than life image,” he adds.Director Gnanavel who impressed the audience with his court drama ‘Jai Bhim’ and showcased police atrocities towards tribal community and exposed lock- up death which was otherwise recorded as a road accident. “Gnanavel likes to do films inspired by real-life incidents and weaves a matching story to make it interesting to watch with enough drama and narrative,” he points out. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will be sharing screen space with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in this gripping entertainer and their combination is going to work wonders since they are coming together after 34 years since ‘Giraftaar.’Earlier, Rajnikanth movie ‘Jailer’ minted gold at the box office by clocking more Rs 35 crore net collections in the two Telugu states while his other film ‘Laal Salaam’ sank without a trace. "Rajinikanth movie is arriving for Dasara and openings are expected,' he concludes.