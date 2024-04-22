Thalaivar171 Movie Title Reveal Teaser Out

The movie is titled interestingly Coolie, whereas the teaser presents Superstar Rajinikanth in a stylish yet action-packed avatar. He makes entry into the den of god smugglers and beats them to a pulp with a chain made of gold watches. He then threatens the boss of the smuggling gang over a phone call.



It’s pure Lokesh Kanagaraj mark introduction for the superstar. The teaser promises Coolie will be packed with full of action, and Rajinikanth will be seen in his vintage avatar. Anirudh’s thumping score sets the stage for things to come.



The movie is planned for release in 2025.

After the humongous success of Jailer, Superstar Rajinikanth joined forces with sensational director Lokesh Kanagaraj who is riding high with consecutive blockbusters from his LCU. The film #Thalaivar171 being produced by Sun Pictures had its title reveal through a power-packed teaser.



