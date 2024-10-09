Rajinikanth had doubts about Fahadh Faasil playing entertainer in Vettaiyan?





Rajinikanth recently shared his initial reservations about casting Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil in an entertainer role for their upcoming film Vettaiyan. Speaking at a promotional event, Rajinikanth admitted that he was "doubtful" about Fahadh taking on the character, as he was primarily familiar with the actor's serious roles in previous films.



However, it was director TJ Gnanavel's unwavering confidence in Fahadh that convinced Rajinikanth to go ahead with the casting. Reflecting on his experience working with the actor, Rajinikanth praised Fahadh’s talent, calling him "extraordinary." He further explained, "You won’t even know where he is, but as soon as you call him for a shot, he’ll come running and finish his portion in no time."



Vettaiyan, which pairs Rajinikanth with Fahadh Faasil, has generated significant buzz, and fans are eagerly waiting to see Fahadh take on a different kind of role alongside the Tamil superstar.



