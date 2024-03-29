Rajini and Kamal are two of the avatars these pivotal figures take on in the fun movie

Producer Dr. Dheeraj’s latest project, Double Tucker, is a comedy-action film helmed by debutant director Meera Mahadi. It makes unique use of animation. “I believe this is the first time in Tamil cinema that animated characters remain integral throughout the entire narrative,” says Dheeraj.

“There's no overt message,” the producer states. “The screenplay is designed for pure enjoyment.”

Talking of the theme, he says, “Everyone possesses both good and bad qualities. The story explores the consequences of life choices.”

Explaining the central animated characters, Dheeraj says, “I play Arvind, who tragically loses his parents at a young age. Bearing a facial scar, he faces ridicule and struggles with an inferiority complex. Just as he contemplates ending his life, two angels - the animated 'Left' and 'Right' - intervene. However, despite their good intentions, their actions seem to add to Arvind’s problems.”

Going into detail, he says, “'Left' and 'Right' adopt 15 different avatars, including those of Rajinikanth Sir and Kamal Haasan Sir. It's exciting for me to portray two distinct characters as well.”

Smruthi Venkat is the female lead. The supporting cast includes Kovai Sarala, MS Bhaskar, Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat, Sunil Reddy, Sha Ra, Karunakaran and Yashika Aannand. Vidyasagar scores the music. Air Flick Productions has set April 5th as the date for the film’s release.



