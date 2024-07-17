Dhanush'a Raayan Trailer Out: Another Karnan, Asuran?

Dhanush K Raja's much-awaited trailer for his new movie Raayan just landed online. The movie was written and directed by Dhanush himself and stars him as well. While SJ Suryah plays the villain. This is Dhanush’s second venture as a director following Pa Paandi (2017).The trailer has sparked great interest with vibes reminiscent of Dhanush’s previous hits Karnan and Asuran. However, whether he will be seen as a gangster or fighting the oppressed remains unknown, roles that he has very ably played before. One stand-out scene in the trailer shows another character praising Dhanush’s skill comparing it to a hyena and elaborating on how this hyena can outsmart and kill a lion using its intelligence. In it, he looks tough and rugged in preparation for an intense confrontation with SJ Suryah.It is also worth mentioning that the film's music was composed by AR Rahman should be highly anticipated. Kalanithi Maran produces Raayan under the Sun Pictures banner.The cast includes Dushara Vijayan, Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, and Nithya Menen among others. The cinematography done by Om Prakash is filled with beautiful visuals and colour grading that adds to the film’s appeal.With its strong cast line-up, gripping storyline and eye-catching visuals- “Raayan” seems poised to make a mark in Dhanush’s already illustrious career. These fans are waiting impatiently for its release to see what magic Dhanush is going to bring again on screen.