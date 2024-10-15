Who is Oviya Helen and why is she trending?

The public's attention has been drawn to actress Oviya, or Helen Nelson as she is known when a purported private video of her was leaked on the internet. This footage which appears to be of a woman and a man about to have intercourse and has caused so much uproar on different social media sites with some saying it is a deepfake while others are arguing the opposite. Oviya has indeed of late been in the eye of people due to her responding subtly to the controversies raised concerning her.





Who is Oviya Helen Nelson?

Oviya is born in a Christian family from Thrissur, Kerala. She started acting in a lead role in the film Kangaroo opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran released in 2007. Though she was featured in some movies like Puthiya Mukham and Apoorva, she decided to take a short break to finish her undergraduate studies back in her hometown.





In the Tamil film industry her first prominent role came in 2010 with her casting in Kalavani directed by Sarkunam. In this film, Oviya played alongside Vimal and she was well-appreciated for her performance; the success of the film led to many other opportunities. Later on, she acted in Vengai, Sevanu, and Muthukku Muthaaga.





However, her appearance on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 1 in the year 2017 put her in the limelight overwhelmingly. Oviya though being targeted by fellow contestants soon became a viewer's favorite among contestants because of her witty and blunt nature. She ended up dropping out of the reality show within mid-season because of health issues but still had a huge fan base and when she came out, she had increased the fanbase.





The Video Leak Controversy

The recent feud involving Oviya came as a result of a video that leaked on Oviya’s posted social media title X in which she was seen in closeness with other people. As far as the video is concerned, some of the advocates pointed out that the actress is likely to be a victim of deep fake and that the video has been forged to ruin the actress’ reputation.





So in retaliation, Oviya uploaded a selfie on her Instagram which did not look like she was bothered with the rumors. When she was asked to “not overreact” about the video recording of her "hot scene", Oviya stood up to her calm composure. To that fantasy, Oviya replied dryly “Next time bro,” not prepared to take the insults lying down.





Authenticity

What recently made the rounds on social media gathered many fans and critics of Oviya, arguing whether it is really her in the embedded video. Most think it may just be a subtler way of attacking the actress, whereas others still doubt it. In any case, the fact that Oviya has managed to keep calm and carry herself well has only contributed to adding her reputation as an individual who despite facing many challenges stands erect.





Oviya has been tight lipped about the controversies following her but as this one is there it has amazed many as she balanced her personal and social life once more to show why she is what she is today in the South Indian film industry.