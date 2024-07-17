Nicholai Sachdev to add Varalaxmi, Sarathkumar to surname?

Nicholai Sachdev, husband of actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, has announced that he and his daughter will now use the Varalaxmi surname in order to honor her legacy. This occurred during a press meet held recently in Chennai.



Nicholai along with Varalaxmi and her father actor Sarath Kumar addressed the press after their marriage on 15th July. The couple married each other on 3rd July in Krabi, Thailand having both Hindu tradition and Christian white weddings.

According to India Today, Nicholai had said that she expressed her interest to use another name after they were married. But Nicholai asked her that she should not do so but still stay using her original name. She will continue using her original name which is forever remain as it is; henceforth I am changing my last name to Nicholai Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Sachdev though my daughter will not change her last name and we shall all be called Nicholai Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Sachdev, explained Nicholas. Thus ensuring that the legacies from Sarath Kumar and his wife Varlakshmi keep living forever.

His words also indicated how life would go on with no discontinuities as far as entertainment is concerned for his wife; She loves acting more than anything else even though she is now married to me.

For those unacquainted, Nicholai has a daughter, Kasha Nia Sachdev, from his first marriage with Kavita. During their wedding shopping in Dubai, Kasha was seen together with both Varalaxmi and Nicholai.

It was a big wedding. After that they held a reception in which Bollywood personalities such as Rajnikant, Trisha Krishnan and Mani Ratnam were present. The images of traditional Indian weddings and the white one have since been shared on the internet.

In her next film, Raayan, by Dhanush, directed and starring in it, she will be seen along with him. Its cast members also include Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj, Kalidas Jayaramm Aparna Balamurali Selvaraghavan Saravanan Dushara Vijayan. Raayan will hit the theatres on July 26th 2024.