Mrunal Thakur Team Scoff at Marriage Rumours With Dhanush

Speculation around actor Mrunal Thakur’s personal life has been making headlines over the past few weeks, with rumours suggesting that the actress is set to marry Tamil star Dhanush. Some reports even claimed that the alleged wedding would take place on February 14, 2026.

Amid the growing buzz, Mrunal Thakur has reacted—indirectly but firmly. Taking to social media, the Sita Ramam actress shared a post captioned, “Grounded, glowing and unshaken! (sic),” using the Yaakkai Thiri song from Ayutha Ezhuthu as background music. The post is being widely interpreted as her response to the marriage speculation.

Fans were quick to support the actress. One user commented, “So true, most grounded and humble person I know till date (sic),” while another wrote, “Fav song and fav woman (sic).”

Putting the rumours to rest, Mrunal's team member clarified, “Mrunal is not getting married next month. This is a rumour that has caught wind for no reason.” The source further added, “This is completely fake and baseless. Please don’t fall for it.”

As of now, Mrunal Thakur has neither confirmed nor denied the dating rumours, but the marriage speculation appears to have been firmly dismissed.