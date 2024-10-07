Kollywood director gets luxury gift from producer

Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi's milestone 50th film, 'Maharaja', claims to be in the news even after the box office and OTT success of the film. An incessant wave of box office success and admiration for Maharaja, composed by Nithilan Saminathan.





Producer Sundaram and Jagadish decided to reward their director Nithilan with an extravagant BMW after the film completed a century of successful runs. Such gestures showcase that the producers did observe the vision of the director and appreciated all the efforts done by the director. Nithilan thanked all those who presented him the gift and expressed his feelings via a piece of his social media to the fans.





Apart from Anurag Kashyap, Sachana Nimidass, Mamta Mohandas, Natty (Natraj), Bharathiraja, Abhiram, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Vinoth Sagar, Boys Manikandan, Kalki and Sachana Nimidass, several others participated in the shooting of Rajasthan Maharaja. Music by Ajaneesh Loknath too has helped the cause of the film.





Maharaja still riding high on, offers its audience exquisite acting talents by its actors and an amazing storyline.