Madharasi Draws ₹2 Crore on Day-2 in Telugu States?

Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan’s latest action drama Madharasi is off to a modest start in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film grossed approximately ₹3 crore on its opening day, followed by ₹2 crore on the second day, according to a leading exhibitor. “The drop is slight, but Sivakarthikeyan still has to prove his crowd-pulling power in the Telugu states,” the exhibitor noted.

The film follows the journey of an innocent man who transforms into a relentless fighter to take down a powerful arms-smuggling mafia. While the premise is intriguing, industry insiders feel director A.R. Murugadoss leans too heavily on conventional action tropes. Sivakarthikeyan has previously earned goodwill among Telugu audiences with films like Doctor and Don. His military actioner Amaran, based on a real-life story, grossed over ₹40 crore in the Telugu states, cementing his popularity. However, trade circles caution against comparisons. “Collections will need to grow steadily in the coming days for the film to reach the safe zone,” a source added.



