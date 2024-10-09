Lyca Productions Clarifies Telugu Title for Rajinikanth's "Vettaiyan The Hunter"

In a recent statement, Lyca Productions addressed concerns regarding the Telugu title for the highly anticipated film, "Vettaiyan." The production house clarified that the decision to retain the original Tamil title, "VETTAIYAN The Hunter," was made due to the unavailability of the previously considered option, "Vetagadu," which was already registered by another producer.





To ensure consistency and maintain a unified brand identity across all dubbed versions, Lyca Productions deemed it essential to use the same title for the Telugu release. This decision was made to avoid confusion and maintain a cohesive marketing campaign for the film.





The production house humbly requested the understanding and support of the Telugu audience in embracing this choice. By maintaining a consistent title across all languages, Lyca Productions aims to create a stronger impact and generate more excitement for the film's release.





Produced under the banner of Lyca Productions and directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan: The Hunter is all set to hit theaters on October 10, coinciding with Dussehra. The film, starring Rajinikanth in the titular role, will be released in Telugu by Asian Sunil, Dil Raju, Suresh Productions and Srilakshmi Movies secured the ceeded rights.





At a recent press meet, producer Suresh Babu announced the Telugu release, highlighting the film's pan-Indian appeal. He emphasized the growing trend of dubbing films into multiple languages and the importance of preserving the theater-going experience. Babu expressed his belief that despite the rise of OTT platforms, the communal experience of watching a film in a theater is irreplaceable. He also addressed concerns about the impact of dubbing on local talent, asserting that the industry would ultimately benefit from increased opportunities for actors and technicians.





Producer Suresh Babu said.. 'We are releasing Vettaiyan the Hunter movie in Telugu together with Asian Sunil and Dil Raju. The main title of this movie is The Hunter.Vettaiyan The Hunter is releasing in all languages. Hunter is the main point of this film. Rajinikanth, Amitabh, Fahad, Rana and Manju Warrier will be seen in this film. TJ Gnanavel is a sensible director. Anirudh also says that Rajinikanth will make a new appearance in this. Dubbed films were once frowned upon. But now all films are going into all languages. We are anchoring films in all languages."





He continued " We want everyone to come to the theaters and watch the movies. But our Telugu films are going into all languages. Bengalis are also asking for dubbing. There is no problem for local talent due to dubbing films like this. All will also find indirect work. Makers are making multi-starrers to be watched by more people. Now many media are available to watch movies. But we will all watch together in the theater. That feeling does not come in OTTs. Film culture and theater culture should be preserved. Watch Vettaiyan movie in theatre. Everyone will get a new experience."





Dil Raju, another producer involved in the project, shared his thoughts on the title controversy and the benefits of using a single title across languages. Dil Raju said.. 'We three of us are releasing this film which came out in Lyca Productions. They wanted to give the title Vetagadu in Telugu. But that title is already held by others. In Tamil too, once they wanted to give only Tamil titles. But now everything is changing. The movie went global. Translation titles in other languages ​​are being added. Otherwise the same title is being released in all languages. Having a single title has many benefits. No matter what the title is, the audience will watch the film if it is good. Watch a movie like a movie. TJ Gnanavel, who made a wonderful movie like Jai Bheem, also made this movie brilliantly. The film is releasing on October 10 on the occasion of Dussehra. It will be enjoyed by everyone as a family,'









He explained that while there were initial discussions about using different titles in Telugu and Tamil, the decision to adopt a unified title would ultimately simplify the marketing and distribution process. Raju also praised TJ Gnanavel's direction and the film's family-friendly appeal, expressing his confidence that Vettaiyan: The Hunter would resonate with audiences of all ages.





Actor Rana Daggubati, who plays a significant role in the film, expressed his excitement about being part of such a prestigious project. He said

'Cinema has no language... it has no boundaries. Depending on the story, the film can go anywhere. Vettayan is very different from all Rajinikanth's movies till date. The film is coming with a huge cast. Rajinikanth, Amitabh, Fahadh, Manju Warrier... all the characters are amazing. It is rare to have such good characters in a realistic movie. I am very lucky to get a chance to act and speak in front of Rajinikanth. Everyone should watch this film and enjoy it',





He lauded the film's unique storyline and stellar cast, highlighting the opportunity to work with Rajinikanth and other talented actors. Daggubati also emphasized the importance of cinema as a universal language that transcends cultural boundaries. He expressed his belief that Vettaiyan: The Hunter would be a cinematic experience that would leave a lasting impression on audiences.





Vettaiyan: The Hunter promises to be a thrilling cinematic experience, featuring a powerful ensemble cast and a captivating narrative. With its pan-Indian release and anticipation building among fans, the film is poised to become a major box office success.