 Top
Home » Entertainment » Kollywood

Lokesh Kangaraj hints at collaborating with Aamir Khan.

Kollywood
BVS Prakash
16 March 2025 10:16 AM IST

While Lokesh Kanagaraj has acknowledged discussions with Aamir Khan, he has refrained from officially confirming the actor's involvement

Lokesh Kangaraj hints at collaborating with Aamir Khan.
x
Lokesh Kanagaraj with Aamir Khan
Recent developments suggest that Bollywood actor Aamir Khan will make a special cameo appearance in the highly anticipated Tamil film "Coolie", directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth in the lead role.

On March 14, both Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj celebrated their birthdays. Lokesh's heartfelt birthday message to Aamir Khan, expressing gratitude for their insightful conversations and shared passion for storytelling, further fueled speculations about their collaboration in "Coolie".

While Lokesh Kanagaraj has acknowledged discussions with Aamir Khan, he has refrained from officially confirming the actor's involvement, stating that character revelations are the prerogative of the production house.

"Coolie" boasts an ensemble cast, including actors like Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, and a special song appearance by Pooja Hegde. The film is currently in production, with shooting schedules underway in locations such as Chennai and Hyderabad

In summary, while there has been no official announcement, multiple reports and recent interactions between Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj indicate a strong possibility of Aamir Khan's cameo in "Coolie".


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
aamir khan Lokesh Kangaraj Kollywood news 
India 
BVS Prakash
About the AuthorBVS Prakash
A seasoned Tollywood film critic and journalist with over two decades of experience.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X