Lokesh Kangaraj hints at collaborating with Aamir Khan.

"Coolie" boasts an ensemble cast, including actors like Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, and a special song appearance by Pooja Hegde. The film is currently in production, with shooting schedules underway in locations such as Chennai and Hyderabad



In summary, while there has been no official announcement, multiple reports and recent interactions between Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj indicate a strong possibility of Aamir Khan's cameo in "Coolie".

Recent developments suggest that Bollywood actor Aamir Khan will make a special cameo appearance in the highly anticipated Tamil film "Coolie", directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth in the lead role.On March 14, both Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj celebrated their birthdays. Lokesh's heartfelt birthday message to Aamir Khan, expressing gratitude for their insightful conversations and shared passion for storytelling, further fueled speculations about their collaboration in "Coolie".While Lokesh Kanagaraj has acknowledged discussions with Aamir Khan, he has refrained from officially confirming the actor's involvement, stating that character revelations are the prerogative of the production house.