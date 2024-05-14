What were Dhanush, Karthik doing inside the rooms, asks Suchi in viral video

If you are someone who follows news about cinema religiously, then you will definitely know how Suchi Leaks, a few across the Tamil film industry. It was Singer Suchitra, who made these controversial statements about the key actress of Tamil film film industry and raised many unanswered doubts.





The Suchi Leaks were mostly about celebrities Dhanush, Trisha, Anirudh, and many others where the Singer made comments on their personal lives and accusing them of extramarital affairs. Suchitra made these allegations on them without any proof, and this has affected the career of those actors, especially Dhanush.





Suchitra Inda video about went on to say that there is something fishy happening in between Dhanush and GV Prakash, calling them gay. She also made statements about Saindhavi ans Karthik.





And yet again, after many years, Suchitra is back with another set of controversial statements . the singer was interviewed by a YouTube channel where the interviewer has raised a point on the statement she's been making and also the celebrities from the Tamil film industry.





She made unbelievable statements about Dhanush , music, composer GV Prakash, his wife Saindhavi and singer Karthik. On the contrary, last night, GV Prakash announced separation with his wife and the statements made by Suchitra are taking the Internet by storm for all the right reasons when the dots are connected.





Well, we are not sure about how far this allegations might be true, but undoubtedly these statements from Suchitra are drawing attention from all over making people really think about what is happening in the Tamil film industry. Earlier to when asked about what she has been saying, Dhanush refused to make comments. Recently, he and his wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth have also filed for divorce and we are not sure whether Suchi leaks or what led to the separation of the star couple.





Otherwise, it is high time that somebody takes an action on Suchitra for spreading information, but nobody except the celebrities are sure about. Especially at the times when their carrier is in the peak stage, and just because they chose to separate from their partners, that doesn't mean that the celebrities are at fault. The Nadigar Sangam should definitely come forward to investigate this order, and if needed, ban Suchitra from giving any such interviews.