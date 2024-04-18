Venkat Prabhu's GOAT to have Vijaykanth's AI Avatar

Thalapathy Vijay and director Venkat Prabhu are set to create magic on the silver screen with their upcoming project, "The Greatest of All Time" (The GOAT). Scheduled for a grand theatrical release on September 5, 2024, this much-anticipated film stars Meenkahshi Chaudhary as the female lead.Adding to the excitement surrounding the film is the latest confirmation that the late actor and politician Vijaykanth will make an appearance, courtesy of sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. Vijaykanth's presence in a pivotal scene alongside Thalapathy Vijay has been confirmed by Premalatha Vijaykanth, the late actor's wife, in a recent interview. Venkat Prabhu's efforts to obtain consent for using the AI version of Vijaykanth in "The GOAT '' involved multiple visits to the Vijaykanth household. Fans eagerly anticipate how Venkat Prabhu will incorporate this innovative approach to bring back the beloved actor on screen.Produced jointly by Archana Kalpathi, Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh under the AGS Entertainment banner, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Yogibabu, VTV Ganesh, Ajmal Amir, Mic Mohan, Vaibhav, Premgi, Ajay Raj, and Aravind Akash. Renowned composer Yuvan Shankar Raja is set to dazzle audiences with his musical compositions.