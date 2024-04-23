Sardar 2: An exciting update is here!

Tamil actor Karthi has been one of the most promising actors in the recent times, and he has done some really good films in his career. His Tamil films, Sardar, which at least in 2022, was a huge hit at the box office and has garnered over Rs 100 crores as well. Directed by PS Mithran, the film revolves around plot, revolving and drug trafficking. This film has raised a lot of awareness in the society on multiple subjects and instances.





The end of the film has made it clear to the audience at the sequel is on cards. Fans of the film have been eagerly waiting to draw updates on it. As per the latest update, the Production of the film, which had to go on floors in the month February has been pushed to May for multiple reasons.





With tentative schedules that have been stated for the months of June and July , the actor is busy finishing his commitments in order to make himself free for Sardar 2.