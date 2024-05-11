Talented actor from Bollywood joins Kamal Haasan's Thug Life

Actor Ali Fazal is one of the most talented and bankable actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor has done exceptional work in films and his web series Mirzapur is something that does not need an introduction at all. While he has done an impressive job in the films he has been part of, Ali Fazal is all set to make his debut in the South now.

This promising actor is soon going to join the sets of the most awaited Tamil film Thug Life. Starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, Thug Life has Simbu and Trisha in pivotal roles and is directed by Mani Ratnam.

In a recent interview, Ali Fazal confirmed that he is part of the film. He said, “I am thrilled to be a part of Mani Sir’s vision for Thug Life., and I can only hope I bring something of significance to this canvas. It’s also an honour to work alongside Kamal sir and share notes with him on this. I am deeply grateful to Mani Sir for entrusting me with this role and am eager to bring it to life on screen."

Meanwhile, fans of the actor are awaiting the release of the third part of Mirzapur web series. It is yet to be known when Ali will join the sets of Thug Life. An official confirmation is awaited.