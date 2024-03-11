Kamal Haasan to groove for Rs 30 cr song in Indian 2?

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan would be reportedly dancing for a lavish song in his upcoming film ‘Indian 2’ to enthrall his fans. “The song is planned to be made with a whopping Rs 30 crore budget in a specially erected sets and it would be one of the highlights of the action adventure,” says a source and adds, “Director Shankar is known for visually-pleasing numbers and this time, he is spending a bomb for Kamal Haasan to trigger hype around the much-awaited film,” he adds.The highly anticipated sequel of 'Indian' directed by Shankar with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan in the titular role, has been in production for a long time. “The film has been split into two parts-'Indian 2' and 'Indian 3'. They have wrapped up the talkie portions and a song shoot was going on.”After wrapping up a song with Siddharth and Priya Bhavani Shankar in 'Indian 2' recently, the crew is planning a grand gala song with Kamal Haasan. “It would be a foot-tapping number composed by Anirudh and it is bound to rock the music charts,” he concludesInterestingly, Kamal teamed up with Anirudh and their song ‘Pathaley Pathaley’ from the blockbuster film 'Vikram' became a sensational chartbuster in Kollywood.