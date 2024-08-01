Kamal Haasan Pens Song for Upcoming Tamil Film Thug Life

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan, known for his versatile talents, has reportedly penned a song for his upcoming Tamil film ‘Thug Life,’ directed by the acclaimed Mani Ratnam. The film marks a reunion of the duo after more than three decades since their iconic collaboration in ‘Nayakan.’

A source close to the project revealed, "Kamal is known for his Tamil poetry and command over the Tamil language. He penned lyrics for a song composed by music maestro A.R. Rahman. Remarkably, he wrote the song in just one hour after receiving the tune from Rahman, demonstrating a speed and skill on par with any professional lyricist."

The national award-winning actor has already established himself as a scriptwriter, screenplay writer, and director, with notable works like ‘Vishwaroopam.’ This time, he adds another feather to his cap with his venture into songwriting. Despite being busy with three or four films, Haasan managed to find time to write the song, emphasizing his dedication to bringing it to life.

The collaboration with Mani Ratnam has raised high expectations for ‘Thug Life,’ an action-adventure film. The excitement surrounding the project is palpable, given the successful history between the actor and the director.

Haasan recently garnered acclaim for his portrayal of the ruthless Yashkin in the Telugu sci-fi thriller ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ showcasing his ability to convincingly play dark, complex characters. His menacing look and powerful performance in the film impressed audiences, and anticipation is high for his role in the sequel.

As Kamal Haasan continues to explore and excel in various facets of filmmaking, his fans eagerly await his upcoming projects, including the much-anticipated ‘Thug Life.’