Kamal Haasan has a task on hand with Kalki 2898 AD?

Legendary Tamil actor Kamal Haasan who proved his acting brilliances as a protagonist in varied movies like ‘Vishwaroopam,' 'Vikram' and ‘Bharateeyudu’ has to showcase his dark side in his upcoming Telugu film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ set to release in May. “Kamal has surpassed many a challenge in his illustrious career and this time, he has grab the love of Telugu audience with a negative role,” says a veteran producer and adds, “Kamal was seen in a negative role as ex-CIA agent in ‘Dasavatharam’ but he took on characters which he himself played in the film, whereas in Kalki’ he has to oppose Telugu hero Prabhas and others actors and give a tough fight,'' he adds.The actor-par-excellence did more than 230-odd films in varied languages to carve a niche for himself as a superstar besides showcasing his acting brilliance. “He didn’t play a full-fledged negative role against another hero in his career; although he was seen in a role with grey shades in yesteryear Telugu hit film ‘Indrudu Chandrudu’. He essayed the role of a corrupt Mayor who later repents for his misdeeds. He is a versatile actor and is going to rock in ‘Kalki’ too. Despite the presence of an ensemble cast including the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika and others, Kamal is bound to capture the spotlight in this sci-fi thriller,” he informsHe claims that Kamal Haasan was the first Tamil hero to expand his base in Telugu states in the 70s and 80s. He also did straight Telugu films like ‘Sommu Okkadi Sokku Okkadi’, ‘Sagara Sangamam’, 'Swathi Muthyam’ to mention a few classics to win the admiration of Telugu movie buffs.