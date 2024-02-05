Jayam Ravi’s dual roles are the highlights of Siren

In his debut directorial venture Siren, Antony Bhagyaraj, known for scripting hits like Viswasam, Irumbu Thirai and Hero, tells a gripping tale. The film stars Jayam Ravi in a dual role that oscillates between maturity and youth, showcasing his versatility as an actor. In an interview with DC, Bhagyaraj shared insights into the film’s unique title and storyline. “The term ‘Siren’ brings to mind both ambulances and police jeeps, setting the stage for our narrative. Jayam Ravi’s character, Nandhi Varman, a 45-year-old ambulance driver, gets embroiled in a conflict that lands him in jail. Released on parole after 14 years, he emerges with a mission. The story centres around the tension between Nandhi Varman and Nandhini, a police officer played by Keerthy Suresh,” Bhagyaraj explains.

Bhagyaraj praised Ravi's dedication in portraying his character's physical transformation. "We dedicated a year to capture Ravi's transformation from a robust, mature figure to a leaner, youthful appearance. His ability to adapt his body language and demeanour to suit each phase of his character's life is remarkable." he noted.




