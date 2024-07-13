Indian 2 First Day Collections: Kamal Haasan Movie Off to Great Start

Riding high on expectations, the much-hyped movie ‘Indian 2’ or 'Bharateeyudu 2’ had decent enough openings in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “The film managed to draw Rs 8 crores net collections on the first day but it has a long way to go,” says a distributor, who adds, “The heady combination of Kamal Haasan and Shankar has given the film the much-needed hype and openings,” he adds.



Actually, the vigilante movie has been released in over 300 theatres in the two Telugu states and did well in many centres by drawing crowds for the dubbed movie. “It is a good opening collection for a Tamil dubbed movie but it is bashed by critics and even social media is loaded with trolls. So a lot depends on mouth-to-mouth publicity for the film to sustain its collections in the days to come,” he points out.



The much-awaited action film was a sequel to 1996 blockbuster ‘Indian’ which rocked Telugu box office along with other states. “Siddharth hogs the limelight, while Kamal Haasan has lesser work to do and that could go against the film since ticket rates have been hiked in Telangana,” he concludes.