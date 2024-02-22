Indian 2 fetches highest price for Kamal Haasan film in AP, TS?

Although ace actor Kamal Haasan’s last film ‘Vikram’ was sold for anywhere between Rs 8 to 10 crore, his upcoming action thriller ‘Indian 2’, the sequel to the earlier blockbuster ‘Indian’, was reportedly bought for Rs 22 crore in the two Telugu states. “It is almost double the price for Kamal Haasan movie and also the highest price for the national award-winning actor in recent times,” says a distributor who adds,“It is the combination of Kamal Haasan and director Shankar that fetched them a good price. Besides their film ‘Indian’ released in 1996 was a sensational hit as it showcased an aged freedom fighter turning a vigilante and also nicely blended with songs and entertainment,” he addsThe much-hyped ‘Indian 2’ has been in the making for over five years. The film was announced in September 2017 and went on floors in January 2019. However, the production had to be halted several times due to the pandemic, and the film’s shoot was resumed only in August 2022.The film is co-produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. The supporting cast of the film includes Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, and SJ Suryah. The makers are yet to announce the release date for Indian 2.It is the official sequel to Shankar's 1996 vigilante action film Indian, which also starred Kamal Haasan as the protagonist in a double role.