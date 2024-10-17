I need a man with a good sense of humor, says Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan, known for her bold and candid persona, recently made an appearance on 'Tinder Swipe Ride', where she shared her thoughts on relationships, personal preferences, and financial independence. In lively conversation with host Kusha Kapila, Shruti gave insights into what she looks for in a partner and the importance of financial sensitivity in modern relationships.





When asked about her ideal partner, Shruti emphasized the need for a balance of humor, creativity, and innovation. "I need a man with a good sense of humor. Someone who likes to have fun. Someone who is creative, has lateral thinking, and is really innovative in their thought," Shruti shared.





The conversation then turned to whether men might feel intimidated by powerful women. Shruti, being financially independent for years, reflected on how this sometimes affects her dating experiences. "I feel like the financial independence for women is super important but on the flip side I have to say, because I am financially independent since so long I have instances where the guy just doesn't offer to pay spend times. Because they are like you money. And I offer you want it I will get it, pay bill because that's my nature and that's my love language and pampering. And the after three months I will be like nine months we have eaten out and you have not paid and he is like oh, but I thought you love and you have so much money and then I am like no. So now I am very particular that it's split."





She also advised both men and women to be financially considerate in relationships. "If you want to go to a super fancy place and your partner can’t afford it, don’t go there. Be financially sensitive," Shruti added.