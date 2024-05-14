Fans shocked over GV Prakash, Saindhavi split

There's a trouble in the paradise of Music composer GV Prakash and his wife Saindhavi, who's also a singer. The couple, who have been nothing but inspiration to many, have announced their separation which has led to a shock among the film circles and their fans as well.





Prakash and Saindhavi made the announcement just over a month ahead of their 11th wedding anniversary. His note read, "After much reflection, Saindhavi and I have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage, for the sake of our mental peace and betterment while preserving our mutual respect for each other."





They further added, "We kindly ask the media, friends and fans to understand and respect our privacy during this deeply personal transition. Acknowledging that we are growing apart, we believe this is the best decision for each other. Your understanding and support means a lot during this difficult time. Thank You."





Nobody ever saw this coming as the couple have always been praising each other at various events. The couple have a daughter and she is named Anvi whom they've kept away from the limelight to gig her a normal life and not to be treated as a celebrity kid.