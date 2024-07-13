Gnanavel Raja on fan wars between Rajinikanth and Vijay







In a recent interview, K.E. Gnanavel Raja, the maker of much-awaited films like Kanguva and Thangalaan, has talked about the long-standing rivalries between followers of Thalaivar Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay.Gnanavel Raja disappointedly commented on the hot rivalry discussions between the two legendary actors by saying; Do not think that there was any clash or fight as even a fight alone makes them both very uncomfortable. I wonder why fans are so mad. Restating that it is paramount to respect one another, he said: There should be a limit you know. That’s everybody’s respect and dignity.Fan wars between Rajinikanth and Vijay supporters reached boiling point last year when Rajinikanth narrated a story involving a crow and an eagle during audio release function of 2023 blockbuster film Jailer. Fans took this as an indirect jibe at Vijay causing uproar in social media.Rajinikanth later clarified his friendship with Vijay denying any conflicts whatsoever and wishing his close friend success in future endeavors while also expressing disappointment over some fans who thought he considered him as competition.What Are Gnanavel Raja's Upcoming Projects?On the professional front, Gnanavel Raja is preparing for the premiere of Kanguva: A Mighty Valiant Saga, a high budget movie with Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. Directed by Siva (director behind such movies as Vedalam and Veeram), Kanguva purportedly cost 300 crores INR and is currently in post-production.The film will clash with another big release Vettaiyan which stars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan; both movies are programmed to hit the screens on October 10, 2024 during the Dussehra festival.With fingers crossed for the triumph of both these films that would add honor to Tamil cinema, fans are looking forward to their release dates.