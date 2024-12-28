Get Hooked to the Vibey Beats of Sawadeeka from Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi

Star actor Ajith Kumar teams up with acclaimed director Magizh Thirumeni for the big-budget action extravaganza 'Vidaamuyarchi', which is slated for a worldwide release during Sankranthi 2025. Ever since it was launched, the film has built enormous excitement among the audience.





The recently released teaser garnered an overwhelming response, further building expectations for the movie. To up the ante, the makers now release the first single, Sawadeeka. Composed by musical stalwart Anirudh Ravichander, Sawadeeka is a peppy track blending vibrant Mexican tunes with the lively essence of Tamil folk music. Its infectious beats are sure to get listeners grooving and dancing in no time.





The vocals of popular folk artist Anthony Daasan and Anirudh bring a whole new spirit to the catchy lyrics penned by Arivu, giving rise to an uplifting vibe. Ajith Kumar and Trisha's elegant yet effortless dance moves, gracefully choreographed by Kalyan, elevate the song to an entirely new level.





This high-budget project is being produced by the Lyca Productions banner, founded by Subaskaran and headed G.K.M. Tamil Kumaran.





Vidaamuyarchi features star actress Trisha and Action King Arjun will be seen as the lead cast. Other notable cast members include Arav, Regina Cassandra, and Nikhil Nair, among others.





Om Prakash served as the Director of Photography and NB Srikanth is working as the editor of the movie. Milan is the Production Designer. While Sundar composed the action sequences, Anu Vardhan designed the costumes. Subramanian Narayanan serves as the executive producer, with J. Girinathan and K. Jayaseelan as production executives. Other crew members include G. Anand Kumar (stills), Gopi Prasanna (publicity designer), Hariharasuthan (VFX), Suresh Chandra (PR – Tamil), and Naidu Surendra Kumar and Phani Kandukuri (PR – Telugu).





Sun TV bagged the satellite rights and Netflix acquired the OTT rights of the project. The audio of the film will be released through Sony Music.