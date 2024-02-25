Director Balki to be replaced for Maestro Illayaraja biopic?

According to Chennai sources, popular Bollywood director Balki is reportedly being replaced by a Tamil director for the much-hyped biopic of Maestro Illayaraja. “Balki is to be replaced with a popular Tamil director who understands Tamil sensibilities and also from rural background to bring life into the biopic since Dhanush is playing the iconic role on screen,” says the source and adds, “Director Marri Selvaraj is one of the hot contenders to direct the magnum opus,” he adds.Ilayaraja, the music maestro renowned for creating captivating melodies, is popular among music lovers not only in India but globally. His enchanting music garnered him the respect and love which is irreplaceable. Now, to commemorate his work, a biopic is being made on his life and the excitement is real. "Dhanush is also suggesting the names of a few directors but the final call rests with Maestro Illayaraja,' the source points out.Actually, the untitled biographical drama will portray the extraordinary journey of Ilayaraja before he became a recognized musician. During his illustrious career spanning five decades, the actor made over 7,000 soul-stirring compositions which featured in more than 1,000 films. Besides, the prolific musician also enthralled audiences in over 20,000 concerts worldwide. His contributions also earned him the highest civilian honours in India including the Padma Bhushan in 2010 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018.Coming back to his biopic, the biopic on Ilayaraja is a much-anticipated project that is expected to go on floors by October 2024. Slated for a mid-2025 release, the upcoming project will dig a bit deeper insight into the life and legacy of the musical giant.