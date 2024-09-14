Not Sneha but this star actress was the first choice for GOAT

Thalapathy Vijay's latest film The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT) continues to toast the box office after its release on September 5, 2023. The film is on the way to enter the ₹200 crore and apart from that, the film has crossed ₹100 crores with various reports suggesting that the film has collected about ₹170.75 crores in just a week in India alone.





As the film continues to do well, it has also emerged that there has been interesting news about its casting. Earlier this month, director of The GOAT Venkat Prabhu stated that Nayanthara had been intended for the character of Vijay's wife but for some reason was given to actress Sneha.





As Venkat Prabhu lamented in another interview, “Nayanthara was the actress I wanted to use first, and I fell back on that idea somewhere along the way. I received a call from Nayan after watching the film and she actually appreciated me for casting Sneha. She also went on to commend Sneha that no one else could have done that role as she did.”





As reported by a website, The GOAT has been making slowly advancement towards ₹200 crores milestone. The movie has been performing particularly well among the audience in Tamil Nadu. Nevertheless, Venkat Prabhu admitted that some aspects of the film including CSK’s relevance in the climax ruffled many feathers outside Tamil Nadu.