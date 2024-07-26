Dhanush trolled for buying a lavish bungalow worth Rs150 crores

Last year Dhanush bought a new bungalow in Poes Garden Teynampet Chennai and it became an online sensation ever since he threw a housewarming party there and moved in. Estimated at about Rs 150 crore this cottage is near superstar Rajinikanth’s residence as well as former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s old house. Given this expensive purchase Dhanush who recently engaged with his followers through a post referred to some talk surrounding him when he obtained such property as this one while describing his childhood story to him that later motivated him to go for any home ownership within such reputable areas.Dhanush spoke in a frank manner about his newly found residence during his audio launch of Raayan. He made a comment, “Instead I would have bought a flat if I knew the house in Poes Garden will become such a hot topic.” He also asked, “Should not someone like me who can’t buy a home in Poes garden? Shouldn't someone who was born on the streets still live there forever?”Further up, Dhanush narrated an incident from his teenage life that became the spark of ambition in him. “It was when I was 16 and riding my bike with my friend that I wished to see Thalaivar’s (Rajinikanth) house. We located it with the help of passersby and police personnel, saw it happily and left. While coming back on the bike, we noticed a huge crowd on the other side although Thalaivar’s house is this side only. People said that it is Jayalalithaa’s house when asked about it. At that moment I stared at both houses and then came out with one wish out of my mind; owning at least a small house in Poes Garden.”Afterwards, Dhanush commented on his struggles saying, ‘Then we were struggling very much. If ‘Thulluvadho Ilamai’ (the first film he acted in directed by his father Kasthuri Raja and written by his brother Selvaraghavan) had failed we would have been living on pavements.’ The above-mentioned 20-year long purchased house at Poes Garden was Dhanush’s gift for that 16 year old Venkatesh Prabhu (his real name).Professionally speaking, Dhanush has immersed himself in several interesting ventures. He is directing Raayan – which also features him as its protagonist – an action-packed flick set against the backdrop of North Madras that revolves around a gangster’s life. He is also part of Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam, a young adult romantic comedy. Dhanush has been chosen to play the role of music composer Ilaiyaraaja in an upcoming biopic directed by Arun Matheshwaran who is still at pre-production stage. Also, fans should expect to see Kubera where he appears with Rashmika Mandanna among other films coming up soon.